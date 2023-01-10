Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market is Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.2% between (2021–2026)

Douglas Insights

Some of the key players in this market are CNH Industrial N.V., Meyer Construction Corporation NA LLC, Turner Construction Co., CH2M Hill Companies Incorporated

Heavy and civil engineering construction has been witnessing a steady growth cycle in recent years owing to the growing demand for infrastructure development, coal and nuclear expansion, and other industrial projects. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2026. This report analyses the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the heavy and civil engineering construction market. It provides insights into various geographies, product types, and end use industries. It also covers the Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the heavy and civil engineering construction market.

The market is also susceptible to socio-political instability, natural disasters, and economic recession. These factors could adversely affect the demand for heavy and civil engineering construction services and lead to a decline in industry revenue.

Some of the major players in the heavy and civil engineering construction market include construction contractors, highway organizations, architects, engineers, consultants, and suppliers of heavy machinery. The key strategies adopted by these companies to maintain their competitive edge include innovation, aggressive marketing campaigns, and investment in R&D activities.



Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The growth is mainly driven by the increasing investments in infrastructure and transportation projects, which are expected to provide ample opportunities for the market vendors. However, the market can also be impacted by natural disasters, which could result in heavy reconstruction costs.

Technological developments will also drive the growth of heavy and civil engineering construction during the forecast period. Smart highways, 3D concrete printing, drone surveying, kinetic roads, "tiny houses," and solar roads are all technologies that are expected to take off in the coming years. The advancements in these technologies will lead to greater demand for better infrastructure (which results in an increase in construction contractors).



Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Keyplayers

Some of the key players in this market are CNH Industrial N.V., Meyer Construction Corporation NA LLC, Turner Construction Co., Inc., CH2M Hill Companies Incorporated, Kiewit Corporation Builders Inc., Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Andrade Gutierrez S.A.B., ST Engineering Limited Partnership Ltd., and Kellogg Brown & Root Company LP are some of the key players.



Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Segmentations

By Type

• Utility System Construction

• Highway

• Street

• Bridge Construction

• Other Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction

By Organisation Size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

By End User

• Private

• Public



