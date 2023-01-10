Latin America Composite Insulator Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth 2023-2028
Latin America Composite Insulator Market To Propel Significantly During 2023-2028, Driven By Increasing Government Investments On R&DSHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado de Aisladores Compuestos en América Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, presenta una amplia revisión de los factores que reflejan positivamente el panorama del mercado y explora los aspectos en términos de producto, instalación, tensión, aplicación, y las regiones clave.
El informe también explora las restricciones y los retos del mercado, basándose en los modelos de las cinco fuerzas de Porter, junto con un análisis FODA. Además, se evalúa el mercado en términos de tendencias pasadas y futuras y su influencia posterior en el algoritmo. El estudio incluye una investigación exhaustiva, que abarca indicadores de precios y agentes del mercado, ilustrando las repercusiones en la dinámica y las perspectivas del mercado.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Composite Insulators Market 2023-2028’, presents an extensive review of the factors positively reflecting the market landscape and explores the aspects in terms of product, installation, voltage, application, and the key regions. The report also explores market restraints and market challenges, based on Porter’s five forces models, together with a SWOT analysis. In addition, the market is assessed in terms of past and future trends and their subsequent influence on the algorithm. The study involves a thorough research, spanning price indicators and market actors, illustrating the impacts on the market dynamics and outlook.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe son:
Visión General del Mercado (2018-2028)
• CAGR del Periodo de Pronóstico (2023-2028): 9,30%
Debido a la creciente necesidad de energía en América Latina, que hace que la energía se transmita a través de líneas aéreas, el mercado de aisladores compuestos es cada vez más dominante en América Latina. Estos aislantes se emplean cada vez más para soportar mecánicamente y aislar eléctricamente estos conductores de línea de la estructura de soporte. El desarrollo del mercado de aisladores de material compuesto se está viendo acelerado por varias iniciativas gubernamentales para sustituir los aisladores de porcelana o vidrio por aisladores de material compuesto debido a sus ventajosas características. Las perspectivas del mercado indicaron un crecimiento en cadena con un valor de USD 145 millones en 2021.
A lo largo del periodo de pronóstico, se prevé que el mercado crezca gracias a los crecientes esfuerzos de I + D de los principales actores de la industria para crear aisladores compuestos que funcionen excepcionalmente bien en condiciones meteorológicas difíciles y climas adversos. El crecimiento del mercado de aisladores de material compuesto se ve favorecido por la construcción de ferrocarriles en los países de América Latina y el uso de aisladores de material compuesto en el sistema de tracción eléctrica de la catenaria para alimentar los motores de los trenes. Además, los plazos de entrega de los aisladores de composite se están reduciendo considerablemente gracias a sus rápidos procesos de fabricación, lo que demuestra el aumento de la demanda.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A composite insulator is a type of electrical insulator that is made from a combination of materials, typically including a core of fiberglass rods surrounded by a layer of silicone rubber. These insulators are used in the transmission and distribution of electrical power in order to prevent electrical current from leaking or escaping. They are typically used in high-voltage power transmission lines and substations, as they are able to withstand the high levels of electrical stress that are present in these environments.
By product, the market is classified into:
• Suspension
• Pin
• Shackle
• Others
Based on installation, the industry is divided into:
• Railways
• Substation
• Transmission and Distribution
• Others
On the basis of voltage, the market is widely categorised into:
• High Voltage
• Medium Voltage
• Low Voltage
Some of the applications in the industry include:
• Switch Gears
• Transmission Lines
• Busbars
• Transformers
• Others
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
Every year, there are a number of instances of catastrophic equipment failure that cause property damage and casualties. For instance, the rising cases of explosions, internal arcing, bus support displacement, or seismic pressures due to short circuits caused by the catastrophic explosion of a ceramic insulator that caused shards to fly out quickly. Composite insulators guarantee the highest level of safety at the substation since they maintain their structural integrity in the case of a puncture, protecting any surrounding people or property. Therefore, it is anticipated that significant safety issues in the power utilities facilities will further boost the demand for composite insulators, thereby driving the market for composite insulators.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• PPC Santana Equipamentos Elétricos Ltda
• ELETROMECAN
• Gamma Insulators
• ISOLET
• Fábrica Argentina De Porcelanas Armanino (FAPA)
• Others
This report covers their profiles and provides information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest industry developments.
