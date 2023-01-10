The Recruiting Co-Op to Help Members Fund Girls Design Tomorrow Start-Up Ventures
Staffing agency Recruiting for Good launches a Co-Op to continuously generate proceeds for members who successfully participate in meaningful referral program.
It's Another Sweet Day in USA, Recruiting for Good launches a new service thru The Recruiting Co+Op to help members fund Girls Design Tomorrow Start- Up Ventures.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good “We love to help Co+Op members (grandparents and parents) who have passion driven girls that love to launch their own ventures; fund their start-ups. Hire mentors and professionals that help guide your daughter's success!”
How The Recruiting Co+Op Works
1. Co+Op members make referrals enabling Recruiting for Good to generate proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to companies. Every time a fulltime hire is made, and Recruiting for Good earns a finder's fee; Co+Op member earns 5% of finder's fee (typically $1,000).
2. Co+Op Members who refer a second company to Recruiting for Good; earn 10% of monies earned (from finder's fees for fulltime hires).
3. Members can create a group that participates together in The Recruiting Co+Op.
To Join The Recruiting Co+Op email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com, serving Southern California residents.
About
To celebrate 25 years in business, Recruiting for Good is launching The Recruiting Co+Op to generate proceeds on behalf of members who successfully participate in our referral program. To learn more visit www.TheRecruitingCo-Op.com
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And R4G generates proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids sweet skills, success habits, and positive values that will prepare them for a fun fulfilling life.
Recruiting for Good has been creating and funding The Sweetest Gigs for the last three years. We are now taking the gigs into the community, by creating meaningful parties for talented foodie boys and girls who love creative writing and their mom. On our gigs, kids quickly learn "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for GOOD!"
