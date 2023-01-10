Submit Release
Global B2B Online Payment Gateway for Healthcare Market Size

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global B2B Online Payment Gateway for Healthcare Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The rise of the B2B online payment gateway for the healthcare market is attributed to the expansion of global trade, business sector expansion activities, and an increase in cross-border transactions involving vendors, wholesalers, retailers, and businesses. The growth of the b2b online payment gateway for the healthcare business is also being accelerated by the expansion of digital payments in the health insurance sector.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global B2B Online Payment Gateway for Healthcare Market - Forecasts to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the end-user outlook, hospitals are expected to be the largest segment in the global B2B online payment gateway for healthcare market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the enterprise size outlook, the large enterprise segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global B2B online payment gateway for healthcare market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • Elavon, Billing Tree, Flywire, Cloudfy, BlueSnap, Worldpay, Shopify, Paypal, Areto, Zion Payments, PayStand, Oroinc, Udaan, and Resolve among others, are some of the key players in the global B2B online payment gateway for the healthcare market

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)
  • Large Enterprise

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Domestic Payments
  • Cross-Border Payments

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospitals
  • Practices
  • Pharmacies
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

You just read:

