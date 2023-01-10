Global B2B Online Payment Gateway for Healthcare Market Size

Elavon, Billing Tree, Flywire, Cloudfy, BlueSnap, Worldpay, Shopify, Paypal, Areto, Zion Payments, Paystand, Oroinc, Udaan, and Resolve among others, are some of the key players in the global B2B online payment gateway for healthcare market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global B2B Online Payment Gateway for Healthcare Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The rise of the B2B online payment gateway for the healthcare market is attributed to the expansion of global trade, business sector expansion activities, and an increase in cross-border transactions involving vendors, wholesalers, retailers, and businesses. The growth of the b2b online payment gateway for the healthcare business is also being accelerated by the expansion of digital payments in the health insurance sector.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global B2B Online Payment Gateway for Healthcare Market - Forecasts to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, hospitals are expected to be the largest segment in the global B2B online payment gateway for healthcare market from 2023 to 2028

As per the enterprise size outlook, the large enterprise segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global B2B online payment gateway for healthcare market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America has the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Elavon, Billing Tree, Flywire, Cloudfy, BlueSnap, Worldpay, Shopify, Paypal, Areto, Zion Payments, PayStand, Oroinc, Udaan, and Resolve among others, are some of the key players in the global B2B online payment gateway for the healthcare market





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/b2b-online-payment-gateway-for-healthcare-market-3910

Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)

Large Enterprise

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Domestic Payments

Cross-Border Payments

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospitals

Practices

Pharmacies

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com