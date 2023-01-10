Goldstone Financial Group’s Vice President of Wealth Management, Brian Korienek, Interviewed by Inspirery Magazine

Brian Korienek is Vice President of Wealth Management at Goldstone Financial Group Goldstone Financial Group work with clients to provide lifetime income planning

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Korienek is vice president of wealth management at Goldstone Financial Group, based in Chicago, Illinois, one of the nation’s top retirement planning and financial services firms. He was recently featured in Inspirery Magazine in which he discussed a wide range of topics on business leadership and entrepreneurism. Inspirery Magazine features interviews with entrepreneurs and executives to help inspire those starting out as well as those who have been working successfully for years. It also creates an opportunity for interviewees to act as mentors to entrepreneurs. As a well-known and respected representative in the wealth management and finance industry, Brian Korienek was a natural choice to be featured in Inspirery Magazine.

Brian Korienek answered a variety of questions regarding his work as vice president of wealth management at Goldstone Financial Group as well as questions about his career path, entrepreneurism, and leadership in general. He spoke about what motivated him to become a financial advisor and also about what he thinks sets Goldstone Financial Group apart from other financial firms:

“Goldstone Financial Group is a fiduciary firm, which means that our advisors are held to the highest ethical standards when it comes to advising clients. We don't have a predetermined list of products to push onto our customers, instead we are committed to using whatever financial resources are available in order to help them reach their goals. In addition, Goldstone has formed alliances with several philanthropic organizations that allow us to give back and support important causes both locally and nationally. Finally, our advisors are all experts in risk management and wealth preservation, so our clients can trust that their investments are secure. I'm proud to be a part of such an organization and to help people plan for a secure future.”

Mr. Korienek went on to explain what had been his most rewarding experience since joining Goldstone Financial Group, what some of his hobbies are, and what advice he would offer to someone considering a career in the financial advisory arena:

“First and foremost, I would advise them to take the necessary classes and obtain the required certifications. It's important to gain a thorough understanding of the industry so you can best serve your clients. Additionally, I would suggest that they work for a firm that holds its advisors to a high ethical standard, such as Goldstone Financial Group. Finally, I would remind them to put their clients' needs first and always prioritize their well-being. Working as a financial advisor is more than just crunching numbers; it's about building relationships and helping people reach their goals. If you can do that with integrity, you will be successful.”

After discussing some of the most significant challenges he has faced, he offered words of encouragement to those who may feel overwhelmed with their finances, and talked about some of the keys to his success in his field. Lastly, Brian Korienek elaborated on some of his upcoming plans for the future, “In the near future, I plan to continue focusing on building relationships with clients and helping them achieve their financial goals. Additionally, I'm looking at ways to expand my reach and become more involved in community projects to better serve those in need. Finally, I'm actively exploring ways to expand my knowledge of the financial industry so that I can provide even more value to my clients. All in all, there are exciting times ahead as I continue to strive for excellence in my work. In the long term, I want to ensure that I am setting up future generations for success and leaving a lasting legacy that will benefit those around me.”

Vice president of wealth management at Goldstone Financial Group, Brian Korienek is a fiduciary advisor who holds a Series 7 and 66 license as well as an Illinois life and health insurance license. Korienek has appeared on Fox 32 Chicago and the Securing Your Financial Future radio show on WLS 890AM. Korienek spent more than nine years as a Senior Associate Advisor at Goldstone Financial Group before accepting his current position as Vice President of Wealth Management. He held positions at McAdam Financial Group as a financial advisor and at the Chicago Board of Trade as an analyst before joining Goldstone Financial Group.

After receiving his Bachelor of Business Management from Depaul University, Brian Korienek started his career in a position requiring numerical analysis in relation to commodities pricing. Even though Korienek enjoyed his job, he was aware that he would be more effective in a position that allowed him to speak with clients directly. He needed to work for an organization that would provide him the freedom and resources he needed to give his customers the finest service possible.

The consultants at Goldstone Financial Group hold themselves to a greater standard of accountability than non-fiduciary advisors because they serve as Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs). Law requires them to prioritize client demands over sticking to a predetermined list of business products. They must use all available financial means to assist their customers in achieving their objectives. Focusing on risk management and wealth preservation, Brian Korienek helps his customers develop plans for a fulfilling retirement and to achieve financial independence.

There are many social causes that are important to Brian Korienek and his family that he supports. He actively supports organizations including the Alzheimer's Association, I Understand Love Heals, and the American Cancer Society. Additionally, Korienek is able to support a significant number of regional and national non-profit organizations thanks to the affiliations Goldstone Financial Group has developed with a range of charity organizations. Korienek enjoys taking his wife on vacations when he has free time. Whether playing with friends or clients, he enjoys a good round of golf. He also checks out the Chicago eating scene as much as possible.