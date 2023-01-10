NA’s extraordinary session wraps up, one law and three resolutions passed

VIETNAM, January 10 - HÀ NỘI — The second extraordinary session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) wrapped up on Monday with three resolutions and one revised law passed.

In the morning, the legislators voted to adopt a resolution on extending a number of pandemic prevention and control policies, and allowing the continued use of certificates of circulation of medicines and medicinal ingredients which expired on January 1.

Accordingly, the COVID-19 prevention and control policies will continue from January 1, 2023 until December 31, 2023.

The policies include budget spending on COVID-19 prevention and control at treatment facilities and mechanisms for people mobilised to participate in prevention and control missions.

The NA Standing Committee proposed the Government listen to NA deputies’ feedback, learn from international experience and recommendations of the World Health Organization to change the classification of COVID-19 from group A (especially dangerous) infectious disease to group B (dangerous) infectious disease.

The Standing Committee also asked the Government to review the recognition of martyrs for those who died on COVID-19 prevention and control missions.

Also on Monday, the NA approved the resolution on the national master plan until 2030 with a vision to 2050.

Vũ Hồng Thanh, chairman of the NA Economic Committee, said the NA Standing Committee has reviewed and removed detailed points in the national plan to ensure the overall content. Detailed planning will be added at the lower level.

According to the master plan, Việt Nam will strive for annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6.5-7.5 per cent between 2031 and 2050, along with per capita GDP of US$27,000-32,000 and an urbanisation rate of 70-75 per cent by 2050.

There will be northern and southern locomotive zones, with Hà Nội and HCM City as the growth poles, along with the economic corridors such as North-South, Lào Cai - Hà Nội - Hải Phòng - Quảng Ninh, Mộc Bài – HCM City – Biên Hoà - Vũng Tàu.

The national master plan also looks to develop six socio-economic areas and promote regional linkages with specific growth targets for every region.

The six regions are the northern midland and mountainous region, the Red River Delta, the northern central and central coastal region, the Central Highlands, the southeastern region, and the Mekong Delta.

Other laws and resolutions approved by the NA on Monday were the revised law on medical examination and treatment, the resolution on adjusting localities’ reborrowing plans in 2022, supplementing the 2021 regular spending estimates sourced by foreign non-refundable aid, and transferring localities’ anti-pandemic budget.

Delivering closing remarks to wrap up the extraordinary session, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said 2023 will serve as a middle year in the 2021-25 term and holds an important meaning in realising the 13th Party Congress resolution and the country's five-year development plan.

In the context of unpredictable international and regional situation, ministries, sectors, businesses and all people need to have new innovative approaches in leadership, focus on lifting difficulties for business community, create new growth impetus and attach great importance to cultural development in par with politics and economy, he said.

He ordered the Government, the Prime Minister, the NA Standing Committee, other NA committees and related agencies to implement the newly-approved laws and resolutions. — VNS