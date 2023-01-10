Submit Release
Private Practice Acker Optique makes customers Marvel as an American distributor for powerful peepers with Black Panther and Bôhten partnership

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acker Optique, a premiere black-owned optometry practice, is excited to give every customer a chance to own a piece of visual "vibranium". This private practice is one of the only providers in America certified to carry the Black Panther capsule collection designed by African based eyewear company, Bôhten. Clients can begin to acquire their signature sunglasses, inspired by Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie saga, right now.

Sales are currently active. These orders can be placed online at WakandaEyewear.com. Early purchases have priority status and will be filled first. Acker Optique has the latest state of the art equipment and offers digital telehealth appointments where patients can remotely get examined and consult a licensed doctor. Most insurances are accepted by Acker Optique, such as BCBS, EyeMed, Davis Vision, Spectera, Humana, United Healthcare and Superior Vision. The price point is $350 for the frames. Shoppers are encouraged to become owners of these unique limited edition conversation starters. Acker Optique is bringing them to consumers directly and is prepared to deliver. This is effortless luxury. Wakanda Forever!

For more information, media inquiries and purchases, WakandaEyewear.com, 6065 Roswell Rd NE Suite 424, Atlanta, GA 30328, contact Dr. Mike Acker, 877-576-5552, info@ackeroptique.com

About Dr. Mike Acker of Acker Optique

Michael Acker is a Licensed Dispensing Optician (LDO) and National Contact Lens Examiner (NCLE) who received his optometry degree from the Pennsylvania College of Optometry, now Salus University in Philadelphia. He completed his undergraduate work in Chemistry at Xavier University. (IG: @DrMikeAcker, @AckerOptique)

