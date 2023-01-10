Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Tuesday, January 10, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Mexico City, Mexico
Private meetings
10:30 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Note for media:
11:45 a.m.
The Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will attend the official welcoming ceremony for the North American Leaders' Summit and participate in a family photo.
Note for media:
12:00 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a luncheon given by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Closed to media
1:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will attend a trilateral meeting with the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden Jr.
Note for media:
3:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister, the President of the United States of America, Joseph R. Biden. Jr, and the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador will hold a joint media availability.
Note for media:
5:45 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with the President and Chief Executive Officer of Torex Gold Resources, Jody Kuzenko.
Note for media:
6:30 p.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with Chairman of the Board of Alfa Group and Chairman of the Board of Alpek, Armando Garza Sada, and Chief Executive Officer of Alpek, José de Jesús Valdez Simancas.
Note for media:
