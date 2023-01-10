Collaborative Robots Market is Anticipated to Expanding at US$ 2.31 Billion by 2026 | IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Collaborative robots (cobots) represent a variant of industrial robots & is currently considered to be fastest growing segments in industrial automation.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Collaborative Robots Market is expected to reach US$2.31 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 25.6% during 2021-2026. The entire robotics industry is witnessing the effects of Covid-19 pandemic, with strain felt on the supply chain restricting parts imports and equipment exports in H1 especially. The overall economic uncertainty also pushed majority of customers to defer purchases in order to conserve capital. In 2020, the majority market share was held by Automotive sector with 23% share, followed by Healthcare industry with 16% revenue share. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=17075

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Collaborative Robots Market highlights the following areas –

• Monitors allow the cobot to detect possible collisions and stop immediately should the cobot come into contact with a human.

• Power and force limiting cobots are currently limited to smaller applications. The limitations on power and force require a special robot that has power or force feedback built in. This system lets the cobot detect contact with a person and It requires an extensive risk assessment because the operator can remain within reach of the cobot.

• China is witnessing huge growth in the manufacturing sector and is expected to grow immensely in the coming years owing to changing government policies.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - Power and Force Limiting robots will reach $1bn market size by 2026. Almost all the companies have a competing robot for the same payload category with similar performances, thus giving power to customers to choose from any integrator suiting their budget and application requirements. These prices of cobots can vary depending upon manufacturer and payload categories.

• By Vertical - Automotive industry is one of the foremost industries to adopt cobots to conduct various operations in the production plants and will reach $477m by 2026. The key applications of these robots are: Robotic Vision, production optimization, assembly tasks, advanced assembling, car painting and so on. To achieve more productivity and to conduct high load operations with extra speed, the cobots have always been beneficial and cost effective for the automotive manufacturers.

• By Geography - Geographically, APAC held major share of 41% of cobots market share in 2020, owing to high adoption of automation technologies in industrial and automotive warehouses and increasing investments and funding. North America is the next largest market with 29% revenue share in 2020. South America is witnessing the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of around 32.3% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Click on the following link to buy the Collaborative Robots Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=17075

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Collaborative Robots Industry are -

1. Univeral Robots

2. Fanuc

3. Kuka

4. Rethink Robotics

5. Techman

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17075/collaborative-robots-market.html

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Mobile Cobots Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2021 - 2026:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Mobile-Cobots-Market-Research-511018

B. Industrial Robotics Market - Forecast(2021 - 2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/10629/industrial-robotics-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062