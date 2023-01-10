Beverage Cans Market Size Expected to Reach USD$55.2 billion with CAGR of 5.7% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing consumption of alcoholic drinks and various other ready-to-eat drinks surging the usage of beverage cans that have readily aided the market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Beverage Cans Market size is estimated to reach $55.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Beverage cans are made of metal which is fully recyclable without loss of quality. Beverage cans help to cool quickly and feel extra fresh to the touch. The sound of a can opener is a unique indicator that makes the drink absolutely fresh. Beverage cans provide convenience and portability. Beverage cans are lightweight and durable, they are an ideal fit for active lifestyles without the risk of breakage. Recently, plastic pollution is a core concern for today’s consumers so, the adoption of beverage cans is growing. Additionally, various studies have rightly shown that cans of metal packaging can help preserve the healthy nutrients of the said drink. Also, the price of beverage cans is considered a cheaper option which is another factor contributing to the rise of cans in drinks packaging. Manufacturers are also focusing on advanced technologies and smart augmented reality packaging innovations that help to keep the cans colorful, attractive, and easy to use by inventing temperature-sensitive inks. Hence, increasing strength and robustness are influencing current manufacturing practices in the beverage cans industry.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Beverage Cans Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. North America is the largest market with its innovative varieties of drinks that surged the usage of beverage cans. Moreover, the lockdown in North America caused a surge in demand for beverage cans as drinkers move away from bars and restaurants to socially distanced home consumption. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to the government incentives to propagate manufacturing-related activities in regions such as India and China. Around 33% of the world’s output (in goods) has been progressed by India and China.

2. Growing consumption of carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, sports and energy drinks, and various other ready-to-eat drinks surging the usage of beverage cans that further driving the demand of Beverage Cans Market. However, rising prices of raw materials are some of the factors impeding the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Beverage Cans Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Beverage Cans Market Segmentation Analysis- By Material : The Beverage Cans market based on type can be further segmented into Aluminium and Steel. Aluminum held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Beverage Cans Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : The Beverage Cans market based on Application can be further segmented into Alcoholic Beverages, Flavored Alcoholic Beverages, Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD), Water, Sports & Energy Drinks, and Others. Alcoholic Beverages held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Beverage Cans Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Beverage Cans market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Beverage Cans Industry are -

1. Ball Corporation,

2. Crown Holdings Inc.,

3. Ardagh Group,

4. Canpack S.A,

5. CPMC Holding Ltd.,

