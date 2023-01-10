Red Meat Market to Reach US$667.3 billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing demand for protein rich products are likely to aid the market growth of the Red Meat Market report.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Red Meat market size is forecast to reach $667.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Red meat is obtained from farm-raised mammals such as pork, lamb, corned beef, mutton, veal, and goat. Red meat is high in protein, saturated fat, iron, zinc, lipoic acid, and B vitamins. Red meat contains high-quality protein with 20-24 grams of protein per 100 grams. Protein in red meat provides amino acids, which are necessary for bodily development, maintenance, and repair, as well as providing energy. Red meat is preferred over white meat from duck and fowl. The factors driving the market growth include rising consumption of protein-rich meat and a shift in customer preference for red meat due to its superior flavor and texture. People's lifestyles are changing as their disposable income increases is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Red Meat Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Red Meat Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Red Meat Market in 2020 owing to rising disposable income of the people coupled with rising consumption of red meat in this region. The Red Meat Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Red Meat Market report.

4. Negative health effect of Red Meat and availability of tuna fish is poised to create the hurdles for the Red Meat Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Red Meat Market Segment Analysis – By Type : Beef held the largest share in the Red Meat Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 10.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Beef is one of the most popular types of meat.

Red Meat Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel : Supermarkets/Hypermarkets held the largest share in the Red Meat Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Red Meat Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Red Meat Market with a major share of 37.2% in 2020. This is owing to rising disposable income and increased intake of red meat in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Red Meat Industry are -

1. Tyson Foods Inc.

2. W.H. Group

3. Cargill

4. BRF SA

5. Tonnies Group

