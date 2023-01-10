Confectionery Market Size to Boost USD$217 billion By 2027 | CAGR 3.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Confectionery Market size is estimated at $217 billion in 2026, projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Confectionery are the products used in making items like hard candies, chocolates, cookies, and chewing gum. Cocoa powder, dairy ingredients, emulsifiers, stabilizers and thickeners (EST), malts, oils & shortenings, sweeteners, starch & derivatives, and flavors are among the most popular confectionery ingredients. Confectionery industry has witnessed huge demand owing to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat food in the market. Moreover, in order to improve the texture, mouthfeel and stability of the product hydrocolloids are used as the gelling agent, thickening agent and stabilizers in confectionery. Increased demand for sugar-free products as a result of rising consumer health consciousness has compelled confectionery manufacturers to research and develop new confectionery products, which has aided the confectionery industry's development. Furthermore, the increasing preference for natural ingredients among confectionery manufacturers has provided an advantageous demand for confectionery suppliers thereby driving the Confectionery Industry.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Confectionery Market highlights the following areas -

1. Confectionery Market growth is being driven by an increase in demand for non-carbonated drinks owing to the increasing demand for gluten-free, clean, low-calorie, and low-carbon drinks.

2. Geographically, Europe Confectionery Market held the largest revenue share of 36% in 2020 owing to the growing customer preference for various applications in the region. The scope of the Confectionery Market for various regions will be provided in the final report.

3. The increasing demand for sugar free products, ready-to-eat products are driving the Confectionery Industry.

4. The demand for items such as bread, cake, and cookies is rising rapidly, and the confectionery market is expected to rise as a result.

5. However, regulations for the use of confectionery products in order to maintain international quality standards, volatile cocoa costs, and uncertainty about use due to health concerns are all holding the industry back.

Segmental Analysis:

Confectionery Market Segment Analysis – By Ingredient Type: Based on Ingredient Type, Cocoa powder & Chocolate segment accounted for the largest revenue market share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to its diverse applications, not just on confectionery but also in baking like cookies, food processing and food technology.

Confectionery Market Segment Analysis – By Application: Based on Application, Chocolate segment has accounted for largest revenue market share in the year 2020. Chocolates contain high levels of antioxidants Some studies have indicated that chocolate can decrease cholesterol and prevent deterioration in memory.

Confectionery Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Based on Geography, Europe Confectionery Market accounted for the 36% revenue share in 2020. This is majorly attributed to the established industries in this region, moreover it offers top quality confectionery globally.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Confectionery Industry are -

1. Arla Foods

2. Cargill, Inc.

3. Archer Daniels Midland Company

4. Olam International

5. Ingredion Inc.

