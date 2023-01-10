Vietnam Display Market is Projected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 7.29% in 2027- IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Digital transformation shift is analysed to be a major driving factor for the growth of Vietnam Displays Market.

INDIA, TELANGANA, HYDERABAD, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vietnam Displays Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Increasing adoption of interactive displays across enterprise and education sector due to digital transformation shift is analysed to be a major driving factor for the growth of Vietnam Displays Market. With the constant need to improve teaching or training experiences along with shift towards online learning gradually within educational institutes, including schools, colleges or universities, there is significant adoption of interactive display boards to make learning experiences more interactive and beneficial. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Vietnam Display Market highlights the following areas –

• Display solutions are now being considered a major part for wide range of industries. With rising technological advancement from 2D to 3D displays and offering interactive touch displays over conventional non-touch displays, the growth of display market has witnessed a technological shift in last few years.

• The Government’s Vision 2020 which aimed for the up gradation of Electronics industry brought a significant growth in the easy access of foreign manufacturers in Vietnam, thus promoting the Vietnam Displays Market.

• In June 2020, Samsung Electronics had revealed about its plans on shifting much of its display production to its Southern Vietnam plant from China. This move by the company was meant to help the country emerge as the leading supplier of Samsung screens worldwide.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Industry - Consumer Electronics has dominated the market share in the Industry segment with 76% in 2021, owing to the friendly government policies which aimed to strengthen the consumer electronics sector in offering various display solution in television sets, laptops, smartphones and many others electronic devices.

• By Technology - OLED is the leading market in terms of technology with a share of 32.6% in 2021. According to Vietnam Automotive Manufacturers Association (VAMA), the new vehicle market surged by almost 59% to 29,036 units in March 2021 from 18,270 units in March 2020. This increasing production of automobiles is anticipated to drive the demand of various automotive displays solutions, further driving its market growth.

• By Geography - Central Vietnam is analyzed to grow at a highest CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period 2021-2026 owing to the increase in the expansion of the electronics industry in this region. North Vietnam has dominated the market share with 43% in 2020, owing to the widespread use of signs and interactive displays for branding, marketing, and broadcasting by many sector verticals such as healthcare, education, sports, and entertainment.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Vietnam Display Industry are -

1. Samsung Electronics

2. LG Display

3. NEC Corporation

4. TCL Electronics

5. Panasonic Corporation

