Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 09, 2023 FDA Publish Date: January 09, 2023 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product discoloration Company Name: Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc. is voluntarily recalling three lots of Epinephrine (L-Adrenaline) USP, a bulk active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used to manufacture or compound prescription products, to the user level. Customer complaints have found the product to be discolored.

Risk Statement: Epinephrine is a critical medication used during life-threatening conditions which can affect any age and any person. The use of a finished dose product manufactured or compounded with this recalled product could result in less-effective product, and incomplete treatment of life-threatening conditions including, low blood pressure, heart failure, anaphylaxis, irregular heartbeat, and heart attack. Treatment with a less-effective product, essentially underdosing epinephrine, could result in death. Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

Epinephrine (L-Adrenaline) USP bulk API Powder, is used in manufacturing and compounding of finished dose epinephrine prescription products which can be used to treat a variety of medical conditions including anaphylaxis and other severe immediate hypersensitivity reactions, asthma, bronchospasm, airway edema, nasal congestion, dilation during intraocular surgery, vasoconstrictor with local anesthetics, hypotension or shock, heart failure, bradycardia or atrioventricular block, and sudden cardiac arrest. The Epinephrine (L-Adrenaline) USP bulk API Powder is packaged in amber glass bottles enclosed in a vacuum sealed pouch. NDC’s, Package sizes, lot numbers and expiration dates can be found in the table below. The affected Epinephrine, USP product can be identified by Spectrum catalog number EP130. Product was distributed directly from Spectrum facilities nationwide in the USA and to Canada.

Product NDC Package Size Lot # Exp Date Epinephrine, USP (Product code EP130) 49452-2740-2 1 KG 1KG0865 31-Mar-2023 49452-2740-1 100 GM 2KL0353

2KF0151 30-Sep-2023

31-Mar-2023 49452-2740-4 1 GM 49452-2740-3 25 GM 49452-2740-5 5 GM

Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc. is notifying its distributors and customers by certified mail, email and phone, and arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers, distributors, or retail pharmacies that have Epinephrine, USP catalog number EP130, which is being recalled, should stop use immediately and return to place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Spectrum Laboratory Products, Inc. by 800-772-8786 or compliance@spectrumchemical.com on Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm, pacific time. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.