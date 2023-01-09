Submit Release
Lt. Governor Stratton's Statement on the Inauguration of the Pritzker/Stratton Administration's Second Term

ILLINOIS, January 9 - Springfield — Today, I am proud to begin a second term as Lieutenant Governor of Illinois. I am honored for the opportunity to serve people from all walks of life, from every community in this state, because our administration is committed to putting families first.


Thank you, Governor Pritzker, for your compassionate leadership and for fearlessly making the tough decisions that have protected and provided for this state.


Our administration has made historic investments in Education, Health Care, Infrastructure, Public Safety and Violence Prevention while providing more than $1 billion dollars in tax relief to families throughout Illinois.


I look forward to working with members of the General Assembly, local lawmakers, advocates, faith leaders, and concerned residents over the next four years to continue the work we have started.


To the voters, thank you for believing in me, and for entrusting me with this leadership role that uplifts this state and the wellbeing of all Illinoisans.

