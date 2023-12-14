Media Advisory: First Master Plan for Aging Stakeholder Advisory ... January 6, 2023 | 12:14 PM EST Learn more about Media Advisory: First Master Plan for Aging Stakeholder Advisory Committee to Meet on Jan. 9, 2023

Event: First Master Plan for Aging Stakeholder Advisory Committee to meet on January 9, 2023. The meeting will be live webcast here.

What: The Stakeholder Advisory Committee will provide expertise and advice to the Master Plan for Aging Council, which is creating the state's first-ever Master Plan for Aging to serve as a roadmap for meeting the health and wellness needs of all generations of New Yorkers as they age. The Stakeholder Advisory Committee will ensure that leading experts and the public at large have significant input into the plan and ultimately help establish guidelines for age-friendly policies to provide opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages. On Nov. 4, 2022, Governor Hochul signed an Executive Order establishing New York State’s Master Plan for Aging.

Date: Monday, January 9, 2023

Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

For more information about the Stakeholder Advisory Committee, please see here.

For more information about New York State’s Master Plan for Aging, please see here.