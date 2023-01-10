Pelosi Statement on House Republicans’ Vote to Protect Rich Tax Cheats

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi issued this statement after House Republicans voted to make it easier for wealthy individuals and big corporations to cheat on their taxes:

“It is shameful, but not surprising, that House Republicans’ first order of business in this Congress is to protect corporate America and ultra-wealthy individuals who are illegally avoiding taxes.

“Last summer, Democrats proudly enacted the Inflation Reduction Act: a strong step toward tax fairness that improved taxpayer services for families and bolstered resources to ensure the wealthiest few and greediest corporations will pay what they owe. Now, Republicans want to rip away these resources, which will drive up the deficit and let wealthy tax cheats off the hook.

“Sadly, the Republican contempt for tax fairness is not new. For years, Republicans have weakened the federal government’s ability to take on tax cheats who have armies of tax attorneys — while encouraging the IRS to scrutinize every cent of those who rely on the Earned Income Tax Credit. And last time Republicans held the majority, they enacted a $2 trillion tax scam that funneled massive windfalls to the biggest corporations and wealthiest families – which increased the deficit because the GOP did not provide offsets.

“This new MAGA Majority in the House will always choose its rich donors and political interests over the well-being of working families. House Democrats are fighting back against this extreme agenda — because we put People Over Politics.”