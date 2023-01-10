Talkin' Fight selling Tickets to Boxing Events; Partnerships with Ticketmaster and StubHub

Feel free to contact us with your questions

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- After months of research and consultation, Talkin' Fight is proud to announce two partnerships with global ticket sellers Ticketmaster and Stubhub. Tickets to boxing events held around the world are now available for visitors on the Talkin' Fight website."We are extremely happy with the work that has been done, not only by our own website developers but our business development team," explained Graeme Boyce, CEO of Talkin' Fight, a boxing channel with numerous shows dedicated to the sport of boxing, "and look forward to the continued growth and success of our company, as we also plan to migrate into the arena of selling pay-per-view tickets as well in the near future."Currently, the website streams the following shows: Knuckle Up, The Scorecard, Ring Talk with Lou Eisen, The Friday Night Panel, Talkin Fight with Holly Donovan, Natalie Brown's The Sugar Show, The Stafford Boxing Report, Ringside Talk and Boxing News Headlines. These shows are streamed on fourteen different platforms, as well as held in archive, and are made available as audio podcasts.During the past several months, the Talkin' Fight website was overhualed and redesigned in order to accommodate a wider array of content, and new revenue streams, such as the livestreaming boxing matches. "We have produced a few live shows from local venues with fantastic results," continues Boyce, "and it shows us there is a tremendous appetite for boxing online, as the numbers of views far exceeded those who attended these events."The other new function that is quite popular with the show hosts is the Donation button featured on each page that holds an episode on the website. Nowadays, viewers can donate a flat fee or donate on a monthly basis, which is shared equally between the hosts and Talkin' Fight to cover requisite costs of production and streaming and housing the files. "It's no secret we are looking for different ways to generate income," Boyce concludes, "including seeking both advertisers and sponsors for our hosts' shows and the upcoming fights we are looking to stream."For further information on Talkin' Fight, its hosts, or partnership queries, please feel free to contact Graeme Boyce.

