Oakland NAACP Announces Press Conference After County Supervisors are Expected to Recount Votes in the Mayor’s Race
Thousands of ballots were disqualified in the Oakland mayor's race due to an error and confusion in the Ranked-Choice Voting (RCV) algorithm.
With an election decided by slightly over 0.5% and a record number of rejected ballots, a manual recount is necessary to ensure we have a clear winner.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakland NAACP Announces Press Conference to Discuss
— Cynthia Adams, president-elect of the Oakland NAACP.
Next Steps After Alameda County Supervisors are Expected to
Conduct a Recount in the Mayor’s Election
Who: Bishop Bob Jackson, Acts Full Gospel Church of God in Christ
Dr. Allie Whitehurst, Oakland NAACP Political Action Chair
Seneca Scott, COTV/Data Expert, NAACP
Richard Breaux, 71-year Oakland resident
Cynthia Adams, president-elect, Oakland NAACP
What: Oakland NAACP Press Conference
When: Wednesday, January 11, 10 a.m. (PST)
Where: Acts Full Gospel Church of God in Christ, 1034 66th Avenue, Oakland, CA 94621
Why: To discuss the next steps after an expected vote to conduct a recount in the Oakland mayor’s election due to Ranked-Choice Voting (RCV) errors.
Background:
After a three-week campaign, Oakland NAACP officials will hold a press conference to discuss the next steps after an expected vote by the Alameda County Supervisors to conduct an independent manual recount of November’s Oakland mayor's race due to Ranked-Choice Voting (RCV) errors. See previous press release.
The Oakland mayor's race was decided by just 677 votes (slightly over .5%), and over 3100 ballots were disqualified due to an error and confusion in the RCV algorithm. This error, along with the demands from the Oakland NAACP and protests from senior citizens, prompted Alameda County to reconsider manually recounting all elections where RCV was used. The agenda item, 72.1, is set for a vote Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 1 p.m. (PST).
72.1. President Carson - Approve the following recommendations: A. Approve recommendations to increase transparency and accountability regarding the 11/8/22 Ranked Choice Voting Results, and B. Establish an Alameda County Elections Oversight Committee
Recounts are also expected to be conducted in Albany, Berkeley, and San Leandro. In a related event, the Alameda County Registrar recently discovered that an Oakland School Board election was certified in error, in which RCV algorithms were incorrectly applied to vote tabulations. The correct winner must now win a lawsuit to reverse the certification.
About the NAACP
Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the nation’s largest and most preeminent civil rights organization.
The NAACP’s West Coast region was established in 1944 to coordinate branches in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. We have over 2,200 units and branches across the nation, with more than 2 million activists. Our mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
