Year-End Multifamily Acquisition of 2022-Built Property in Grand Prairie, TX

Sherman Residential has proudly acquired Axis Grand Crossing, a 2022-constructed, Class A multifamily community in Grand Prairie, Texas.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (PRWEB) January 09, 2023

Sherman Residential has returned to Grand Prairie, TX, with its December 2022 acquisition of Axis Grand Crossing.

Formerly named Alta Grand Crossing, the newly built property offers 322 apartments. Suburban Grand Prairie offers outstanding parks, schools, and shopping. Fortune 500 companies like Lockheed Martin and General Motors offer thousands of positions in Arlington and Grand Prairie. With a short 25-minute in either direction, residents can access top Fort Worth employers, such as American Airlines and Boeing, as well as the Dallas business district. Finally, for Texan sports fans, the property is minutes from Arlington's stadium epicenter that the Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks call home.

This green-certified, garden-style property and its elegant offering of amenities include:



Studio and one- to three-bedroom apartments with elevator access

Modern tech features, from electronic thermostats to ovens with built-in air fryers

Privacy conveniences, such as in-unit washers and dryers, garages, and a direct-to-door package delivery concierge

Community amenities, including a 24-hour athletic center, resort-style pool, and two gated pet parks

The expansion of one's home into a gilded clubhouse providing multiple work-from-home options in the business center, private conference rooms, and lounge

On December 15th, 2022, Sherman Residential purchased and assumed the property management. Garrett Salk, Sherman's Vice President, states:

The acquisition of Alta Grand Crossing continues our firm's history of investing in high-quality real estate in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro.

With a dedicated team, they look forward to creating a true sense of community for its current and future residents.

Sherman Residential has owned over 85 properties, including three others in the DFW area, and is celebrating its centennial year. Since 1922, the family-owned company, headquartered in north suburban Chicago, has successfully managed a nationwide portfolio of multifamily properties. To learn more about its current holdings and investment opportunities, visit shermanresidential.com.

To see the difference Sherman is bringing to Grand Crossing and the Dallas-Fort Worth multifamily market, schedule an in-person or live virtual tour of the property or learn more at axisgrandcrossing.com.

