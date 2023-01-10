AUO Showcases Micro LED Automotive Display Technology for Future Cockpit at CES 2023

From AUO's technical development experiences and prescient visions of market demands, AUO showcases premium automotive display solutions from its prospective Micro LED display technology in automotive applications at CES 2023.

As technological advancements boom in transportation technology, in-vehicle experience and digitalization of cockpits for interactive infotainment become crucial. Displays can establish connections between users and the vehicle. AUO Micro LED displays feature high brightness, high contrast, wide color gamut, and fast response time and is highly reliable; it overcomes visual imaging effects of ambient light and delivers precision in displaying driving information. In addition, Micro LEDs are energy efficient and have long servicing life cycles, meeting the demanding standards of automotive regulations. Moreover, from innovating excellence, AUO constantly progresses in developing comfortable and secure driving environments through advanced display technology in applications of interactive immersivity.

AUO Micro LED transparent displays with high brightness and high transparency can be applicable for windshields and side windows of vehicles; the transparent display delivers exceptional display performance in practical applications and is implemented into smart windows on vessels for local tourism and cuisine introductions through integrated software, allowing tourists to enjoy immersive experiences. LED displays can be seamlessly tiled to provide an optimal viewing experience in all types of spaces, providing an abundance of infotainment content through cutting-edge visual presentation.

AUO Micro LED immersive Cockpit Display solution offers unique texture through high transmittance optical film, making displays flawlessly fit into the cockpit trimming. In particular, 14.6-inch Rollable Micro LED display panel features 2K resolution with 202ppi pixel density, 40mm in curvature radius rollable display, suitable for fixed storage and creating maximum special usage of in-car cockpit capacity. Furthermore, a stretchable touch screen Micro LED panel with the ultra-high resolution, 141ppi pixel density can be the cutting-edge smart knob, released or stored upon users' control.

The rapid development of automotive technology has changed conventional vehicle manufacturing models and user driving habits. Using user-friendly designs in futuristic cockpits provides vehicle users with a secure and convenient driving environment and redefines the meaning of vehicles by constructing a new reality of moving living quarters. AUO combines technology with aesthetic designs to release a new generation of automotive display solutions and continues developing innovations in future cockpits.

