Interfor to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results on February 9, 2023

BURNABY, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION ("Interfor" or the "Company") IFP will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results on February 9, 2023. Information related to Interfor's fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, February 10, 2023. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-888-396-8049

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-877-674-7070, Passcode 472356# and it will be available until March 10, 2023.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 5.2 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

