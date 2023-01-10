Isa Aydin Photography Announces Complimentary Nationwide Shipping for Clothing Photography

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - ISA AYDIN PHOTOGRAPHY is proud to announce that it is now offering free, nationwide shipping for eCommerce clothing photography. As a leading provider of product photography services, the company has worked with top brands and manufacturers in the United States and has served thousands of customers in New York, New Jersey, and Los Angeles over the past 5 years. Isa Aydin Photography offers its clients lay-flat clothing photos, clothing photography on models, and creative fashion photography in the studio and outdoors.

In order to make it easier for customers to have their products photographed, Isa Aydin Photography has announced its partnership with major shipping companies to deliver products to their studio free of charge for all orders up to 50 lbs. The company has invested over $200,000 to develop an eCommerce platform where customers can place orders online, track the status of their photoshoots, and ship their products with ease.

Customers are able to choose their preferred model from Isa Aydin Photography's database of over 250 models without having to work alongside costly and unfamiliar modeling agencies. Additionally, the company's on-site models do not require the client to pay for usage rights. Back in 2021, Isa Aydin Photography invested an additional $200,000 in lighting and camera equipment to elevate its fashion photography capabilities. This advancement has allowed the company to process hundreds of new customers each month without sacrificing quality. Additionally, the company has hired stylists and designers to create more professional clothing product photos.

"We are committed to providing the best fashion photography services available and are always looking for new ways to improve the customer experience," said Isa Aydin, founder of Isa Aydin Photography. "We have always been grateful for the support of our customers and are excited to continue serving them for many more years to come."

With this offer of free shipping directly to the studio, Isa Aydin Photography has widened its client base on a nationwide level, allowing businesses in any stage of their growth to be provided with marketable photographs of their products.

Isa Aydin Photography is a product photography business with over 20 years in the industry. The company utilizes the newest technological advances in order to keep up with the growing beauty industry and now offers its clients free shipping directly to the studio. The company offers skincare, makeup, clothing, technology, and other product photography services. For more information on Isa Aydin Photography, see their website.

Isa Aydin

Photographer@isa-aydin.com

https://www.isa-aydin.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150792