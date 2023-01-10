Trend Rentals in the Process of Warehouse Development and Expansion

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Trend Rentals is a couple-owned prop rental and decor business for events and other platforms in which clients wish to utilize their luxe decorations. The company is excited to announce its recent staff growth as 2023 looms on the horizon. Trend is also beginning talk of inventory and warehouse expansion within the next few years as the younger generations and aspiring influencers begin utilizing prop backgrounds for their growing social media pages.

Started in 2019 as a part time side hustle for Co-Founders Jerome & Vanisha, Trend Rentals offers its customers a wide range of products for decorative needs, including balloon art, marquee lights, wall backdrop features, and many more. This expected expansion is coming as the company continues to see growth in the modern age as they gain momentum within social media platforms. The company services select districts in New York City, though they hope that this discussion of warehouse expansion will allow national shipping and services.

Trend considers itself a "one stop shop" and offers a variety of custom backdrops and decor packages for its customers. The backdrops offered are carefully selected from either worldwide trending events or designed. Each décor package includes balloon art, faux florals, signage, and furniture rentals. The décor packages can be customized to fit any theme and color scheme.

In addition to this expected expansion, Trend Rentals is currently working on updating their online website. Aside from making it much more user-friendly, the company has recently added features such as frequently asked questions and step-by-step booking instructions. This helps customers get all the needed information beforehand and avoids confusion throughout the partnership process.

Each year Trend updates their inventory by carefully selecting items that can be mixed and matched with different themes. Their upcoming spring 2023 backdrop collection is focusing on floral looks. Since their start, this company now offers ten various floral patterns for rental options.

One final update from Trend Rentals is that on December 11th the business became a proud sponsor of the CAMBA organization. Trend funded it's first giveback event for the community and raised over 200 toys for a local homeless shelter located in Queens, New York. Starting in 2023, Trend is excited to donate a percentage of their income to a local cause or organization.

With all of these changes, Jerome & Vanisha, alongside their new team members with Trend, hope to watch their company continue to grow. With discussion of updated services and products, Trend Rentals is excited to be bringing change with them into 2023, and is looking forward to what lies ahead for their quickie-expanding business.

Trend Rentals is a couple-owned prop rental and decor business for events and other platforms in which clients wish to utilize their luxe decorations. The business is expected to continue their expansion and progression within New York and is excited for their upcoming developments. For more information about Trend Rentals, visit their website or their social media pages.

Trend Rentals

Jerome & Vanisha

jeromeandvanisha@gmail.com

https://trendrentals.com/

Instagram: @trendrentalsofficial

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150796