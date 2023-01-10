Drippy Launches All New THC:CBN Infused Soda and Immersive Brand Experience

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Drippy Enterprises ("Drippy", "Drippy Soda" or the "Company") is thrilled to announce the launch of its first line of cannabis-infused soda, available now in California. Drippy sodas are made with 100% natural ingredients and known for their distinctive flavors and precisely dosed psychoactive effects, which the Company has coined "The Full Body Drip". They are crafted to give customers an elevated experience without the extra sugar in a traditional soda.

Three Original Flavors of Drippy's All Natural Soda

Drippy has also launched an immersive online platform that will eventually become a cannabis retail delivery program throughout California. This platform also features immersive experiences like live performances, educational sessions, integrated Twitter spaces, and exclusive merchandise for High Club members.

Drippy prioritizes customers' feedback and allows them to vote on innovations such as flavors, package design, and in-person experiences. The High Club program has already offered members exclusive events, including a tasting experience with award-winning chef-prepared dishes paired with soda flavors. High Club Card holders have also received special access to sporting events and concerts.

The company has also launched a series of virtual and augmented reality experiences on Instagram and WhatsApp. Check out the company's latest AR filter on Instagram: www.instagram.com/DrinkDrippy.

The High Club House website is currently developing a virtual dispensary for customers in California to purchase products directly from distributors at https://oncyber.io/spaces/ybMVntwijM4XxfcbHquw

Drippy Hand Made High Club Members Only Letterman Jacket

About Drippy:

Drippy is a Los Angeles-based company that creates delicious, cannabis-infused flavored beverages, clothing, and accessories. The Company is made of experienced beverage industry professionals and cannabis operators and is dedicated to providing consumers with high-quality products and unique, enjoyable ways to consume cannabis.

Supporting creatives, especially musicians, is a core value for Drippy. The Company believes that music has the power to connect people and bring them together, and Drippy wants the brand to reflect that. By fostering a community of creatives and musicians, Drippy hopes to create truly unique and special products and experiences.

Drippy is committed to using cutting-edge technology to set The Company apart from other soda brands and offer customers an immersive and engaging experience. Drippy has already launched a series of virtual and augmented reality experiences on Instagram and WhatsApp.

Contact Info:

Ryan Lange

hello@drinkdrippy.com

Phone 310-341-4893

Video Clips:

Animated VR Can Strawberry Haze

https://youtu.be/iivLfvYLM7o

Animated Can Citrus Fade:

https://youtube.com/shorts/hdJMEOHobQQ?feature=share

Animated Can Grape Sunset:

https://youtube.com/shorts/kFbcse6zhjo?feature=share

Soda Manufacturing Process:

https://youtu.be/t_xnWi6L7vY

Approved High Resolution Photos:

https://unsplash.com/@drinkdrippy

