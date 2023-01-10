Real Estate Agent Alejandro Martinez Turns His Life Around After Joining Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people need help to make ends meet with the economy in bad shape. An increasing number of homes are going towards foreclosure, which Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty associate Alejandro Martinez is committed to help. Alejandro Martinez, part of California's leading real estate company, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, is renowned for going out of his way to provide more options to families home owners who are facing foreclosure, as he had been in a similar situation himself in the past. Working in the automotive and then construction commercial industries, he was barely making enough.
Alejandro said about his tough situation before, "When I took out my first mortgage, I had no help, no realtor, and no idea how the process worked to purchase my first home. I was taken advantage of and ended up losing my home in foreclosure. During those dark days, I was completely broke, and I had also lost my car and didn't even have money to buy a gallon of milk".
However, Alejandro kept hope and decided to start over. He shifted towards real estate and got a license in May 2016. But no matter how hard he tried, he struggled after barely making enough to pay the bills.
Being married for 35 years and looking after 3 young ladies and 1 grandchild of 5 months, he decided to join to Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) after hearing positive things about them from David Delgado. This proved to be a turning point in his life.
About his experience, he added, "The reason I joined YHSGR is because of the system they have in place. They teach the methods that generate leads, warm live connections with motivated buyers and sellers, and if you have problems getting results, YHSGR home selling system are available to assist you in getting the result. Everybody here works as a team helping each other. I have learned more at YSHGR here in one year than in 5 years in other real estate brokerages. I don't have to knock on doors anymore to close deals!"
Alejandro Martinez, fluent in Spanish and English, is on a mission to help homeowners the options they have when facing foreclosure.
To learn more about Alejandro Martinez, please visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/alejandro-martinez/
