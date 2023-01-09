Wanted Suspect Extradited and Charged in a Homicide: 1200 Block of Raum Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Friday, May 13, 2022, in the 1200 block of Raum Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:47 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 48-year-old Christine Chase, of no fixed address.

Previously, on Thursday, January 5, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, the Maryland Transportation Authority Police arrested 50-year-old Reginald English, of Bladensburg, MD, in Anne Arundel County, MD

On Monday, January 9, 2023, members of MPD’s Fugitive Unit transported Reginald English to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.