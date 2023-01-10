Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Tkatchenko

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke today with Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko to discuss the United States and Papua New Guinea’s shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific.  They discussed ways to strengthen our bilateral relationship in the coming year.

