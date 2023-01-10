There were 1,665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,326 in the last 365 days.
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Tkatchenko
January 10, 2023, 01:25 GMT
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke today with Papua New Guinea Foreign Minister Justin Tkatchenko to discuss the United States and Papua New Guinea’s shared priorities in the Indo-Pacific. They discussed ways to strengthen our bilateral relationship in the coming year.
