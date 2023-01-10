Application opens for PRC Tribal Advisory Council

SANTA FE – The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday announced the opening of the application period for the Public Regulation Commission Tribal Advisory Council.

Created by the governor’s Dec. 30, 2022, executive order, the PRC Tribal Advisory Council is designed to advise the commission on issues relevant to New Mexico’s Native American communities and provide recommendations on how the PRC may best address those issues.

“It is extremely important that we ensure tribal voices are heard on issues before the PRC, regardless of current and future appointees to the commission, including the continued implementation of the landmark Energy Transition Act in tribal communities,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham.

The PRC Tribal Advisory Council will be comprised of one representative from the eight northern Pueblos, one from the eleven southern Pueblos, one from one of the Apache tribes, and one from the Navajo Nation.

Interested parties are invited to apply for appointment to the council through Jan. 23, 2022. Applications may be submitted online here.