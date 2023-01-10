Cortes Sworn in as Representative for the 38th District 

Olympia – Rep. Julio Cortes, D-Everett, was sworn in Monday as one of two new representatives for the 38th legislative district. Cortes brings experience in homelessness prevention, city government and economic development.

“Too many Washingtonians are experiencing homelessness every day,” said Cortes. “And too many of our community members are one missed paycheck, one unexpected bill away from homelessness. We need to do more to break this cycle.”

In addition to his efforts to address homelessness and housing affordability, Cortes will work on economic development, supporting small businesses across the state, and fighting the climate crisis. Cortes’s committee portfolio includes sitting on the Human Services, Youth, & Early Learning committee as vice chair, and as a member of the Innovation, Community & Economic Development, & Veterans and Transportation committees.

“I am proud to represent the communities of the 38th district and ready to get to work because we have a lot of work to do,” continues Cortes. “Our communities deserve the support and resources they need to thrive. I am looking forward to doing the work to help our families and loved ones flourish.”

The 38th district includes Everett, Marysville, Lake Goodwin, Eastmont, Hat Island and Tulalip.