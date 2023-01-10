Submit Release
TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Present California State Budget Proposal

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will present his January Budget Proposal tomorrow, January 10, 2023, in Sacramento. Following his presentation, the Governor will survey and assist statewide response efforts to the ongoing emergencies due to winter storms.

WHEN: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 9:15 AM

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page. 

This press conference will also be available to TV stations on the TVu Grid as “CA_GovernorPack” and on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 10th.

