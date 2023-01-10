Rutland Barracks / Unlawful Trespass / VCR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4000228

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: January 9, 2023 / Approximately 1348 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whipple Hollow Road / Pittsford, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass into an Occupied Dwelling (Felony), Violation of Conditions of Release x2

ACCUSED: JoAnne Davis

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 9, 2023, at approximately 1348 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a reported trespassing complaint at a residence on Whipple Hollow Rd., in the Town of Pittsford.

Further investigation determined JoAnne Davis was unlawfully trespassing into an occupied dwelling with no right to do so. Additionally, Davis was in violation of two sets of court ordered conditions of release to not be at the residence.

Davis was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks for processing.

Davis was later transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where she was lodged in lieu of $1,000 bail.

She was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on January 10, 2023, at 1230 hours to answer to the offenses.

LODGED - LOCATION: MVRCF

BAIL: $1,000 cash or surety

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 10, 2023 / 1230 hours

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.