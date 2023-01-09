Final Document of the International Conference "Dialogue is a guarantee of peace" adopted as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly

09/01/2023

The final document of the International Conference "Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace", held in Ashgabat on December 11, 2022 in the frames of the Ashgabat International Week, was published in the six official languages of the UN (A/77/651) as an official document of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly under paragraph 14 Agenda "Culture of Peace".

The document reflects the fundamental goals and principles of the UN Charter, which include obligations to resolve disputes by peaceful means and methods. In this context, the document emphasizes that inclusive dialogue in its various manifestations plays an important role in strengthening relations and cooperation among UN member states.

The Outcome Document also supports the initiative of the UN Secretary General on the formation of a New Agenda for Building Peace, which is consonant with the initiative of Turkmenistan to promote the philosophy of "Dialogue as a guarantee of peace".

In addition, the published document notes the need to implement global strategies and programs of the UN, in particular, the joint implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The Final Document emphasizes that the policy of neutrality plays an important role in the development of a peaceful dialogue, trusting, friendly and mutually beneficial relations between the countries of the world and contributes to the strengthening of international peace and security at the regional and global levels. At the same time, the importance of preventive diplomacy is emphasized, in particular, the effective activities of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in Ashgabat in order to support the efforts of the world community to peacefully resolve conflicts in the interests of maintaining peace, as well as the need to develop and strengthen preventive diplomacy tools.

The Global Initiative “Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace” promoted by Turkmenistan is aimed at consolidating the efforts of the international community in strengthening the traditions of peaceful and trusting coexistence of the peoples of the world, restoring values and worldviews, defining a culture of peace and trust as an integral factor in international relations.

The conference “Dialogue is a Guarantee of Peace”, which laid the foundation for the launch in 2023 of the Global Campaign for Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace, has become a clear confirmation that Turkmenistan, being an active member of the world community, is not limited only to putting forward significant initiatives aimed at developing wide international cooperation that meets the fundamental interests of all countries and peoples, but also takes consistent steps towards their practical implementation.