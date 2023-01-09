Submit Release
Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran

09/01/2023

On January 9, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran for Economic Diplomacy Mahdi Safari in the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

A wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres was discussed at the meeting.

The parties noted the importance of meetings at the highest and high levels in expanding bilateral friendly relations.

During the negotiations, the importance of the activities of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian commission for economic cooperation was emphasized. The agenda also included issues of developing cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, building up transport and transit potential.

The diplomats paid attention to the upcoming joint events and meetings scheduled for this year.

At the end of the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to the further course of strengthening the Turkmen-Iranian partnership, based on the age-old principles of friendship, good neighborliness and mutual respect.

