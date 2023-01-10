The Mortgage Calculator Introduces Self Pricing Engine for Investors to Price DSCR Loans

The Mortgage Calculator

Investors can price their own loan scenarios with the DSCR Loan Calculator from The Mortgage Calculator. Investors can also tune in to see live rates every day!

We like to show our clients the actual rates live every day. We are very transparent with our clients and investors to empower them with different choices and options to find what works best for them.” — Nicholas Hiersche - Founder/President

MIAMI, FL, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a trusted mortgage lender, The Mortgage Calculator knows the importance of finding the right financing options for investment properties. To address this need, the company has developed a comprehensive mortgage calculator specifically tailored to investors seeking DSCR loans. The Mortgage Calculator provides investors with all the information they need to secure the right DSCR loan for their investment property. A DSCR loan is a type of financing that requires the property to have a certain debt service coverage ratio (DSCR). The DSCR is calculated by dividing the net operating income of the property by the total debt service (i.e., the mortgage payments). Since the loan is based on the DSCR of the property, a DSCR loan does not require income verification or employment verification from the borrower.

For investors, DSCR loans are great financing options because they ensure that the property will generate enough income to cover the mortgage payments. This can provide peace of mind and help investors feel more confident in their investment. The Mortgage Calculator invites investors to try out its comprehensive mortgage calculator as a reliable resource for securing a DSCR loan. The tool makes it easy to calculate DSCR and explore financing options. Investors price their own loans out with real rates in real time here: https://themortgagecalculator.com/Pricer - The Mortgage Calculator executive team also goes live every weekday to present live rates for DSCR loans and other programs. You can tune in to the Daily Mortgage Rates Live presentation every weekday at 11am eastern time on the Company's YouTube channel.

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. Our team of over 350 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more! To apply for a mortgage please visit https://themortgagecalculator.com

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

NMLS#: 2377459

2125 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE 220

Miami, FL 33137

Daily Mortgage Rates Live