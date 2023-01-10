Laredo Sector Border Patrol arrest a wanted fugitive

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a wanted fugitive at the I-35 checkpoint.

On Jan. 7, as Border Patrol agents while working at the I-35 checkpoint, encountered a motorcyclist at the primary inspection lane. After agents conducted record checks, the rider identified as Matthew Joshua Laureano, a 36-year-old male U.S. citizen was wanted by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). Record checks also revealed he is a member of the Bandido Motorcycle gang.

Matthew Joshua Laureano was turned over to DPS. The matter remains under investigation.

