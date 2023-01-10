Laredo Sector Border Patrol apprehend a convicted sex offender

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station apprehended a convicted sex offender in Rio Bravo, Texas.

On Jan. 7, Border Patrol agents were working their assigned duties when they apprehended an individual. After agents conducted record checks, he was identified as Jonathan San Martin-Herrera, a 35-year-old male Mexican national who is a registered sex offender with a criminal record that includes Larceny, Armed Robbery, and Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Minor.

The subject was transported to the Laredo South Station to be processed accordingly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.