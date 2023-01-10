Submit Release
Del Rio Sector Agents Arrest 3 Convicted Sex Offenders

DEL RIO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector arrested three convicted sex offenders, shortly after they illegally entered the United States.

Jan. 2, Brackettville agents encountered six subjects attempting to avoid detection off a train inside the railyard in Spofford, Texas. All subjects were apprehended and transported to the Brackettville processing center. Record checks revealed that Juan Zertuche-Castillo, 45, a Mexican national, was convicted of indecency with a child, in San Antonio, in 2003. He was sentenced to two years confinement and most recently deported in 2005.

Jan. 5, Eagle Pass agents arrested a Mexican national, Daniel Barrientos-Salazar, 27, who had two previous felony convictions in Dallas. Record checks revealed Barrientos-Salazar was convicted of indecency with a child, in 2016, and failure to register as a sex offender, in 2017. He was sentenced to eight years probation for the first offense and two years confinement for the second offense. He was most recently deported in 2019.

Jan. 5, Brackettville agents encountered six subjects attempting to avoid detection on a local ranch. All subjects were apprehended and transported to the Brackettville processing center. Record checks revealed that Ricardo Nino-Espinoza, 43, a Mexican national, was convicted of sexual assault, in Austin, Texas, in 2011. Nino-Espinoza was sentenced to four years confinement and most recently deported in 2018.

As convicted felons, they face a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry after Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

All subjects are processed in accordance with U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

