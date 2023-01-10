Chief Judge Donna S. Stroud Formally Invested as Chief Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals

Chief Judge Donna S. Stroud has been formally invested as Chief Judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals during a swearing-in ceremony in the Court of Appeals courtroom on Monday, January 9.

Dignitaries attending the ceremony included Supreme Court of North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby and former Chief Justice Mark Martin and representatives from all three branches of state government.

Chief Judge Stroud was elected to the North Carolina Court of Appeals in November 2006 and re-elected without opposition in 2014. She was initially appointed as Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals effective January 1, 2021.