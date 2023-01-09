Governor McKee, RIDOT Announce January 23 Opening Date for Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center

RHODE ISLAND, January 9 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA), and the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA) today announced the January 23 opening date for the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, which will allow riders to switch modes of transportation easily between commuter rail operated by MBTA and RIPTA's statewide bus network.

"This new station will not only add to the quality of life in Pawtucket and the Blackstone Valley but it will also dramatically expand transit options for Rhode Islanders and those visiting Rhode Island," said Governor Dan McKee. "With easy connections to and from Boston – the opening of this station continues our momentum, breathing new life into Pawtucket and Central Falls."

The rail-bus transit center will provide a robust combination of commuter rail and bus service in an emerging area of transit-oriented economic development in Pawtucket and Central Falls. It will make it easier and more convenient for many Rhode Islanders traveling to and from Boston and other destinations in Massachusetts to use bus and train service, and it will help mitigate congestion on our highways and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

This additional commuter rail station in Rhode Island will supplement three other stations (Providence, T.F. Green and Wickford Junction) serviced by the MBTA, with numerous stops in Massachusetts on the route to South Station in Boston. MBTA will make 40 weekday stops and 18 weekend stops at the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center. In addition to the rail service, the new bus hub built adjacent to the train station will serve the many bus commuters in the Pawtucket, Central Falls and greater Blackstone Valley area with RIPTA's 1, 71, 72, 73, 75, 76, 78, 80, QX and the R-Line stopping at the transit center starting on January 23.

"Whether from Quonset Point to Quincy Market or from Boston back to Broad Street, Rhode Island transit riders are better connected starting January 23," said Lt. Governor Sabina Matos. "This rail station, in conjunction with RIPTA's outstanding service, will offer new economic and recreational opportunities for Pawtucket, Central Falls, and all of Rhode Island — plus new opportunities for our visitors to discover the food, art, and culture that make our state unique."

"The opportunities this transit hub will create for Pawtucket and Central Falls are bountiful. It will truly show that our two cities are desirable places to live, work, and play," said Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien. "This project has been in the works for many years, with the help of Council members, our state and federal delegation, community partners, and RIDOT. I want to thank all of them for seeing it through to its full fruition."

"The Pawtucket Central Falls Transit Center is decades in the making and the amazing result of cooperation between municipal, state and federal partners," said Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera. "We are committed to integrating Central Falls residents into our regional economy and continuing the transit-oriented growth in the Blackstone Valley with workforce and affordable housing."

"The new train station and bus hub are modern, safe and efficient rail and bus commuter facilities, that will provide more convenient access to and from Boston area destinations while providing momentum for Rhode Island's economic development," RIDOT Director Peter Alviti, Jr. said.

"RIPTA is excited about the opening of the new center because it will markedly increase the bus-to-rail connections we can help our passengers make," said RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian. "These connections are vital as people are encouraged to leave their cars behind and use mass transit. Our service to this new transit center is robust and includes our R-Line, our highest frequency route. We encourage people to see how seamless bus-to-rail travel can be."

"The MBTA is excited to broaden the reach of our Commuter Rail network as we offer this additional transit option for our current Pawtucket-area passengers and welcome new riders to the system," said MBTA Interim General Manager Jeffrey Gonneville. "The Providence/Stoughton Commuter Rail Line will begin making regular and convenient stops on weekdays and weekends at the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center later this month, offering efficient service to and from South Station in downtown Boston. We thank our partners at RIDOT and RIPTA, and encourage riders to check out the upcoming service schedule available on mbta.com." ? The transit center is located at 300 Pine Street, near the intersections of Pine Street and Goff Avenue in Pawtucket, located close to I-95. It includes dedicated platforms for northbound and southbound service, connected by a glass-enclosed pedestrian bridge, elevators, ramps and stairs. Its elegant design utilizes state-of-the-art composite panels with covered waiting areas. The train station also has a separate drop off area and set of stairs and ramps to the platform on the Barton Street side of the rail corridor.

The bus hub includes five berths with covered shelters for passengers, with arrivals and departures every two to five minutes during peak hours. The hub connects to a transit emphasis corridor, which includes dedicated bus lanes and bike lanes along Exchange Street and Goff Avenue, linking the new transit facility to the heart of Downtown Pawtucket. Bicycle storage racks are present at the bus hub plaza area.

Adjacent to the center, RIDOT will operate a secure, well-lit 200-car parking lot, and RIPTA will operate restroom facilities. Radar-enhanced pedestrian detection crosswalks link the parking lot, bus hub and train station.

Additional information, including directions and schedules is available at www.RideTheRailsRI.com.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center is made possible by RhodeWorks, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Improvement and Jobs Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

###