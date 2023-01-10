Drivers are advised of overnight lane closures this week on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.
Drivers can expect closures of southbound lanes from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., beginning tonight, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, for four nights so workers can perform additional preventative maintenance on the bridge deck. Depending on the location of the work, one or two southbound lanes could be closed.
Drivers can expect delays southbound during overnight travel. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all signs.
