Dedicated Physicians and Staff at Hawaii Pediatrics Offer Premium Healthcare for Children and Promote Lifelong Wellness

Since 2004, the dedicated and caring physicians and staff at Hawaii Pediatrics have provided full-service children's healthcare to help families pursue a lifetime of health and wellness for their children.

Hawaii Pediatrics connects families with more than just premier children’s healthcare. The clinic staff uses connections in the medical field to build a network of specialists, resources, other healthcare providers, and agencies to ensure families receive the care and support they need.

“We know it takes a village to ensure a safe and healthy environment in which children can thrive,” representatives for the Honolulu and Oahu pediatrician clinics said. “We are committed to partnering with parents, other healthcare professionals, and the community to provide coordinated care for all of our young patients and their families.”

Personal, compassionate care

The trusted Hawaii pediatrician clinic believes every child deserves a children’s doctor driven to deliver the best possible care. The Oahu pediatrician strives to provide outstanding care and personal consideration to each patient.

“At Hawaii Pediatrics, our team of competent, compassionate physicians spends time with your family, delivering the individualized care every child deserves. The friendly, relaxed atmosphere will put your family at ease – you will not be rushed through a revolving door of patients,” clinic representatives said.

The Hawaii Pediatrics office was designed with children in mind and features whimsical murals and decorations to keep children engaged. Expansive views of Honolulu, so they don’t feel too contained. With numerous rooms to minimize wait time, well-trained, friendly staff, and a fun atmosphere, taking children to the doctor doesn’t have to be a hassle.

Full-service pediatric care

Dr. Shigeko Lau and Dr. Mary Nino are board-certified pediatricians practicing at Hawaii Pediatrics. Along with a dedicated, knowledgeable staff, both pediatricians provide care for all children, from their first days as newborns through adulthood at the age of 21.

Hawaii Pediatrics offers full-service pediatric care. Services include, but aren’t limited to:

- Well-child exams, with vision and hearing screening

- Same-day appointments

- Acute and chronic illnesses

- Available telehealth services

- Physicals for school, sports, and camp

- Pre-operative physicals

- Sports clearance exams

- Immunizations

- Inpatient hospital care

- Consultations for behavioral and school issues

How often should children see a pediatrician?

Children need to see their pediatrician even when they aren’t sick. According to the children’s doctors at Hawaii Pediatrics, well-child visits allow them to track a child’s mental and physical development so they can counsel and teach parents, detect problems, provide immunizations, and get to know each other.

An extended, trusting relationship with their pediatrician can inspire a lifetime of interest in healthy choices and overall wellness. Well-child visits also present an opportunity for parents to raise any concerns they have about their child’s development, behavior, safety, nutrition, and overall well-being.

Conclusion

Visit the Hawaii Pediatrics website to learn more about the Oahu and Honolulu pediatrician clinics. Reach out on Facebook and Instagram to connect via social media.

Media Contact

Hawaii Pediatrics

Shigeko

United States