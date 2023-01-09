Accounting Association CPAmerica adds SafeSend as Preferred Provider

CPAmerica, Inc. is proud to welcome SafeSend as a new Preferred Provider for the association. This new partnership gives member firms access to SafeSend's innovative, emerging technologies that help practitioners work more efficiently and better serve their clients.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPAmerica, Inc. is proud to welcome SafeSend as a new Preferred Provider for the association. This new partnership gives member firms access to SafeSend's innovative, emerging technologies that help practitioners work more efficiently and better serve their clients.

Founded in 2008, SafeSend's continuously innovating product line offers market solutions to keep tax and accounting firms moving forward in the digital world. Their SafeSend Suite offers automation solutions for client touch points across the entire tax engagement, year-round.

"SafeSend is excited to be a new Preferred Provider for CPAmerica members. The opportunity to collaborate and share ideas is beneficial both for SafeSend and firms looking to increase efficiency, automate the tax workflow process, and elevate their client experience," said Scott Fleszar, CEO of SafeSend. "Partnering with CPAmerica was a natural step in expanding our efforts to help firms through education and dynamic automation solutions."

SafeSend is one of more than 60 CPAmerica Preferred Providers and is eager to work with member firms to help meet their technology needs.

"We are pleased to welcome SafeSend as a new Preferred Provider for the association and offer their services to our members," said Grace Horvath, president & CEO of CPAmerica. "CPAmerica Preferred Providers must go through a stringent approval process in order to get the seal of approval from the membership."

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. As a member of Crowe Global, a global accounting network, CPAmerica expands to over 286 independent accounting and advisory services firms in 130 countries and has a combined firm revenue of $4.2 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

Media Contact

Amy Azoulay, CPAmerica, Inc., 352-727-4070, aazoulay@cpamerica.org

