Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Coweta County

Newnan, GA (January 9, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Newnan, GA. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on January 9, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No officers were injured in this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 4:00 a.m., the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office joined an ongoing chase as it entered their jurisdiction from Carroll County that was initiated by the Whitesburg Police Department. The highspeed chase continued through northwest Coweta County with the driver, identified as Jackie L. Haynes, age 52, of Whitesburg, driving on the wrong side of the road and attempting to strike patrol vehicles. A Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver was completed successfully on Haynes’ SUV and it came to rest on Handy Road in Coweta County. Deputies approached the stopped SUV and attempted to take Haynes into custody. When Haynes refused to get out of his SUV, he was Tasered, however, it was ineffective. Deputies then shot a pepper ball gun into the SUV. At this time Haynes attempted to drive away from the deputies. As Haynes drove toward a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputy, another deputy shot into the SUV, hitting Haynes multiple times. Haynes was taken to Newnan-Piedmont Hospital, where he later died. An autopsy on Haynes will be conducted by the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.