Collecting world rocked by discovery of rare Star Wars toys still packed in original Kenner factory shipping cartons

Star Wars 12C Luke Skywalker DT with double-telescoping lightsaber, mint on card. Estimate $10,000-$20,000 Star Wars 21B Boba Fett, mint on card. Estimate $4,000-$8,000 Star Wars 12B Jawa. Estimate $800-$1,600

Trove sat quietly in Chicago-area home for decades, its owner unaware of their value before contacting Morphy Auctions, where toys will be auctioned on Feb. 1

When I first heard of the collection, I really didn’t believe it could be what it is, but when I went to pick it up and saw the contents, I immediately knew it was something extraordinary.” — Dan Morphy, Founder and President of Morphy Auctions