Casago Concludes 2022 Expansion with 19 New Franchise Markets
Casago continues to expand its reach in vacation rentals industry across North America and the Caribbean
We are enabling independent property managers to benefit from our economies of scale and extensive support systems that allow them to gain national exposure while delivering exceptional service”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through its franchise model, Casago continues to expand its impact in helping local property managers grow sustainable short-term rental businesses in an increasingly competitive industry. In 2022, Casago partnered with a total of 19 new property management companies, increasing Casago’s presence to nearly 50 markets across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.
— Steve Schwab, CEO and Founder of Casago
“We are thrilled with the growth we achieved in 2022 and are confident this pattern will continue in 2023, with new markets being added on both the East and West Coast of the U.S. as well as Mexico,” said Steve Schwab, CEO and founder of Casago.
Casago franchisees are provided the software, tools, and support to compete at a national level while maintaining local ownership of their businesses. The Casago management program enables property managers to focus on providing the highest level of care for their homeowners and guests while growing their rental portfolio using Casago’s best-in-class technology and marketing.
“Local property managers across the country are struggling to compete with the national brands that have significantly more resources for marketing and technology. We are enabling independent property managers to benefit from our economies of scale and extensive support systems that allow them to gain national exposure while delivering exceptional service to homeowners and guests as the local heroes in their respective communities,” added Schwab.
The 19 new locations include Breckenridge, CO, Carlsbad, CA, Galveston, TX, Garden Valley, ID, Heber City, UT, Island Park, ID, Miramar Beach, FL, North Hill Country, TX, North Tahoe, CA, Palm Springs, CA, Redwood Coast, CA, Smith Mountain Lake, VA, St Croix, USVI, Sunriver, OR, Sun Valley, ID, Todos Santos, MX, Treasure Coast, FL, Whitefish, MT and Yellowstone, ID.
About Casago:
Casago is reimagining the future of the short-term rental industry through its franchise model that connects local, independent property management companies with best-in-class technology and support to compete at a national level. With more than 22 years of experience, Casago has become internationally recognized as a leader within the vacation and short-term rental industry in more than 50 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. It promotes more than 4,000 properties on Casago’s website and through its dedicated reservations call center, along with 200+ additional channels including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, and more. Casago services over 3,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships with homeowners and the local communities in which they operate.
