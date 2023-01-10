Farivar Sworn in as 46th District Representative

OLYMPIA – State Rep. Darya Farivar, D-Seattle, was sworn into office on Monday January 9th, becoming the newest, and youngest, representative for the 46th legislative district.

Farivar represents the 46th Legislative District located in northeast Seattle.

During the 2023-2024 biennium, Rep. Farivar will serve as the Vice Chair of the Civil Rights and Judiciary Committee. She will also serve on Community Safety, Justice and Reentry and Capital Budget committees.

“As the daughter of Iranians who came to the United States seeking peace and freedom, I am focused on pursing equitable polices that will empower all individuals and families to prosper and pursue their dreams,” said Farivar. “I am excited to get to work putting forth big, bold solutions to our state’s toughest issues and building a Washington that works for everyone – including immigrant populations and people who live with disabilities.”

Rep. Farivar gave her first floor speech this afternoon. “This is truly an honor to nominate my friend and mentor Rep. Tina Orwall,” Farivar said. “This is special to me because Rep. Orwall was the first representative I ever worked with while advocating for language access legislation.”

Prior to joining the legislature, Farivar worked at Disability Rights Washington focusing on disability rights advocacy with a focus on the intersection of behavioral health, housing and the criminal legal system. Previously, she worked to support immigrants and refugees with developmental disabilities.

Rep. Farivar makes history as the first Middle Eastern woman and first Iranian-American woman elected to the Washington Legislature. Farivar is also the youngest person to be elected to serve the 46th legislative district.