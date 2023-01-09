Westland Insurance acquires RiskTech Insurance and announces new VP, Commercial

With this acquisition, Douglas H. Morrow joins Westland as the new VP, Commercial – Alberta

/EIN News/ -- Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance announced today that it has acquired Edmonton brokerage, RiskTech Insurance Services, as of January 1.

The RiskTech team complements Westland’s leading Commercial insurance practice in Alberta. RiskTech is a respected brokerage that delivers specialized capabilities and technical expertise with a focus on large and mid-market Commercial clients.

"RiskTech is an extremely exciting acquisition for Westland as we continue to build upon and enhance our platform across Canada. The team brings a breadth of technical expertise to complex risks and cross-border insurance placements," says Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland. "Douglas, Sean, Kent, and Jason are dynamic and skilled professionals who intimately understand and help mitigate the risks their clients face. We are delighted to welcome them to the Westland family.”

With this acquisition, Westland welcomes Douglas H. Morrow as its new Vice President, Commercial – Alberta.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Douglas to the Westland team,” says Donna Barclay, EVP Commercial & Specialty at Westland. “Douglas is a well-respected industry veteran known for his entrepreneurial track record of building great insurance businesses. Douglas was most recently President & CEO of Excel Insurance Group, of which RiskTech was a member. Douglas is passionate about the insurance industry, and we are fortunate to add him to our senior leadership team.”

Westland continues to invest in and grow its business in Canada, both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

- 30 -

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

Attachment

Jessica Thiessen Westland Insurance Group Ltd. 7782887894 mediaenquiry@westlandinsurance.ca