Enservco Corporation Receives Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American Exchange

/EIN News/ -- LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced it has received a notice of noncompliance from the NYSE American Exchange because the Company did not hold an annual meeting in 2022 due to it having to restate its financial statements. The Company expects to hold an annual meeting in 2023, at which time it will regain compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards.



About Enservco

Through its various operating subsidiaries, Enservco provides a range of oilfield services, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating, and related services. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering seven major domestic oil and gas basins and serves customers in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Wyoming, West Virginia, Utah, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Additional information is available at www.enservco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains information that is "forward-looking" in that it describes events and conditions Enservco reasonably expects to occur in the future. Expectations for the future performance of Enservco are dependent upon a number of factors, and there can be no assurance that Enservco will achieve the results as contemplated herein. Certain statements contained in this release using the terms "may," "expects to," “should,” and other terms denoting future possibilities, are forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are subject to a variety of risks, which are beyond Enservco's ability to predict, or control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections or estimates contained herein. Among these risks are those set forth in Enservco’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequently filed documents with the SEC. Forward looking statements in this news release that are subject to risk include the Company’s ability to hold an annual meeting in 2023 and to regain compliance with the NYSE American. It is important that each person reviewing this release understand the significant risks attendant to the operations of Enservco. Enservco disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

Contact:

Mark Patterson

Chief Financial Officer

Enservco Corporation

mpatterson@enservco.com

Jay Pfeiffer

Pfeiffer High Investor Relations, Inc.

Phone: 303-880-9000

Email: jay@pfeifferhigh.com