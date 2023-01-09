Submit Release
Exco Technologies Limited Announces First Quarter Results on January 31, 2023 and Annual General Meeting on January 25, 2023

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX - XTC) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2022 after the close of business on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Exco’s management will hold a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. To access the listen only live audio webcast, please log on to www.excocorp.com, or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dyjox52j a few minutes before the event. Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer conference call may register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI323ed3e33e424e70ab6828ee4ba00901 to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

For those unable to participate on February 1, 2023, an archived version will be available on the Exco website until February 15, 2023.

As a reminder, the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Exco Technologies Limited will be held virtually on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time). Participants can access the virtual Annual Meeting through the following link: https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1410.

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 20 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

Source:   Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC)
Contact:   Darren Kirk, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone:   (905) 477-3065, Ext 7233
Website:   http://www.excocorp.com 


Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


